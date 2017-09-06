Marvi receives inaugural British speakers democracy award

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support
Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon received Speaker’s Democracy Award from
the Speaker of the House of Commons Rt Hon John Bercow MP in Speaker
House in London.
She won this prestigious award after nomination by Rt Hon Alex
Salmond MP in a tough competition with excellent nominations from
all across the globe.
The Speaker’s Democracy Award is an internationally focused
award which aims to celebrate individuals who through their
leadership and personal courage have made an outstanding
contribution to the development of democratic societies, said a news
release issued here on Wednesday.
Speaker RT Hon John Bercow MP welcomed Ms Memon to Speaker’s
House. In his welcome note, he said that this was an auspicious
occasion the first of its kind to honor the individual who has
contributed to advancement of democratic values by facilitating
better democracy and superior citizenship in hostile climate.
He said that for this award world renowned nominations were
received and they chose the best qualified and most deserving Marvi
Memon for recognition as Ms Memon had displayed an extraordinary
resolve and fixity of purpose.
He appreciated Ms Memon’s contribution towards, gender
equality, poverty reduction, child nutrition and democratic
advancement in Pakistan.
He appreciated her efforts of putting her people first and
having a commitment to others before herself.
Speaking on the occasion Marvi said democracy is our culture,
and our tradition. Mohammad Ali Jinnah – the founder of Pakistan won
us freedom through democratic means.
Pakistan has indeed come a long way in its struggle for
establishing a sustainable version of democracy and it has been a
privilege for her to have been a part of this struggle and
especially for empowering most vulnerable women of Pakistan.
Memon thanked the Honorable Speaker of the House of Commons
and the judging panel. She dedicated the award to her soil, her
country Pakistan, her party PMLN, her leader Nawaz Sharif, her
family, to all those who created BISP and most importantly to the
most vulnerable families and specifically women of Pakistan, the
BISP beneficiaries.
Former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Ms
Memon from London when he learnt of the award and said that Marvi
Memon had made Pakistan proud of.
In a congratulatory message, Speaker National Assembly of
Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also facilitated Ms Marvi Memon on bagging
the prestigious award.
He said Ms Memon rightfully deserved the award as she brought
social change and women empowerment by dynamizing BISP through her
dedication and unwavering efforts.
This recognition is not an individual honour but a matter of
great pride for the National Assembly of Pakistan.
Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif
congratulated Ms Memon on this great achievement and said that this
is not only a recognition for her services as an individual but an
international recognition of Pakistan’s struggle for democracy.
This will be remembered since Pakistan has established itself
as first for times to come by managing to get the inaugural award.
