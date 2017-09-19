Marvi Memon holds meetings with BISP officials, beneficiaries of Larkana

DADU, Sep 19 (APP): The State Minister and Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon

on Tuesday held meetings with BISP officials from Larkana Division and beneficiaries to discuss issues and gather feedback especially regarding complaints of agent mafia and middlemen looting the money of innocent beneficiaries.

She said that BISP was committed to social and financial empowerment of

women and there was a zero tolerance for any kind of corrupt elements coming in the way of this dedication. She reiterated that it was the responsibility of BISP staff to provide them efficient services and save them from fraudsters.

In Dadu district, she informed that there were 95,308 BISP beneficiaries,

22,642 from Dadu tehsil, 28,625 from Johi tehsil, 17,035 from Khairpur Nathan Shah and 27,006 from Mehar tehsil.

She informed that new survey for NSER update had been done in Thatta,

Sujawal, Sukkur and Jacobabad under pilot phase. After its completion, national roll out would start in October 2017, she added.

She said that participation from public would be essential for successful

completion of survey before mid 2018. She urged the beneficiaries to facilitate the enumerators by providing correct information when the survey teams visit their homes.

She also highlighted that the new survey was a tablet based and there was

no survey fee, so public should remain vigilant of the fraudsters.

The Chairperson BISP heard the problems of beneficiaries and issued

directions to resolve their complaints on priority basis. She also asked beneficiaries to register their complaints on BISP hotline 0800-26477.