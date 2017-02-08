Marvi launches application for monitoring Waseela-e-Taleem children

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) initiative is
part of graduation strategy of Benazir Income Support Programme
(BISP) that aims to develop human capital so that its beneficiaries
may exit out of poverty.
Launched in October 2012, in five districts WeT has now
expanded to 32 districts, enrolling 1.3 million children, a
press release said.
BISP carried out supply capacity assessment of 55,000 public
and private schools, constituted 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees
(BBCs) and targets to enroll two million by December 2017.
This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA
Marvi Memon during her visit to Government Primary School Jhanda
Chichi, Rawalpindi where she launched hi-tech tablet based
application for attendance compliance of children enrolled under
WeT.
This hi-tech application has been designed by BISP in
collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for
continuous monitoring of attendance compliance in schools of WeT
children.
The app is supplemented with GPS that will update the
attendance status online making the attendance compliance easy and
transparent for BISP.
The application will make the payment process efficient and
fast, hence eliminating the delays in payment of Conditional Cash
Transfer (CCT) under WeT.
Every beneficiary child from the age of 5 to 12 years,
enrolled in primary schools under WeT, gets Rs. 750 per quarter on
70% attendance compliance. Rs. three billion have been disbursed as
(CCT) till date.
Chairperson BISP, during the visit, interacted with the
children and teachers and also inspected the facilities in the
school.
The chairperson said that BISP aims to ensure universal
primary education by enrolling the children of most under privileged
families.
BISP is contributing towards Sustainable Development Goals on
poverty, hunger, education and women empowerment.
Marvi also visited the house of BISP beneficiary Zubeida Bibi,
whose four children have been enrolled under Waseela-e-Taleem and
are studying in Government Primary School Jhanda Chichi.
She appreciated the courage of Zubeida Bibi with which she is
fighting the miseries of poverty and yet sending her children to
school.
She told Zubeida Bibi to participate in BISP Beneficiary
Committee (BBC) meetings as they are the real women empowerment
tool.
BBCs are mandated to spread awareness on education, nutrition,
family values, women rights in Islam, numeracy, livelihood and
skills to make the beneficiaries empowered and inclusive socially
and financially.
Zubeida Bibi thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and
Chairperson BISP for the financial assistance through BISP which
enabled her to take better care of her family.
