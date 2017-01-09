Marvi inspects BISP’s new poverty survey registration sites in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 9 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon Monday inspected BISP’s new poverty survey registration sites and payment points in Bahawalpur.

While interacting with the people who came for registration, the Minister stated that feedback from general public is crucial for the successful and timely completion of resurvey for National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) update.

The pilot phase of the resurvey started from Haripur in June followed by Bahawalpur in September and Sukkur and Naseerabad in October. Desk approach is being adopted in these districts.

BISP has so far registered 5,22,018 households in these four districts. Till date, 60,539 households in Haripur, 2,63,846 in Bahawalpur, 1,49,218 in Sukkur and 48,415 in Naseerabad have been registered.

In Bahawalpur, BISP set up 213 counters at 97 sites in collaboration with NADRA in total, where 60% of the expected registration has been completed against the estimated caseload of 4,67,527 till date.

In a meeting with Mayor of Bahawalpur Aqeel Najam Hashmi, members of local government and local politicians from all political parties, Chairperson BISP informed that desk approach is scheduled to be closed in most of the places by end of January.

She sought their feedback on the progress of NSER update and suggestions for enhancing registration by the remaining population.

During discussion, it was decided that some registration desks may be shifted to other locations where more population is yet to register themselves. By shifting these desks, not only the registration process will be expedited but the public will also be facilitated.