Marvi hails Asif, Bilawal’s decision to join Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Minister of State, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon Tuesday said the decision of former president, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to join the Parliament was excellent.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Parliament was a right forum to address the national issues and hailed the decision of Asif Zardari and Bilawal to come into the Parliament.

She said the present government was evolving consensus on national issues through Parliamentary forum.

She said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working utmost national interest and resolving the issues being facing by the country and masses.

All the national institutions were effectively working for prosperity and uplift of the country under their domain, Marvi Memon said.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was doing negative politics in the country and wants his desirous decisions on different issues.

She urged Imran Khan to do positive politics and avoid to use derogatory language against his opponents.

Commenting on former prime minister Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto anniversary, she said that Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great and renowned leader of the world and would be remembered for long.

The BISP chairperson paid glowing tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her services for the country and masses.