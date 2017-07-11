ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir
Income Support Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon Tuesday, on the directions
of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited Poonch to condole with the
families of shuhada and inquired after the injured as a result of Indian
firing across Line of Control (LOC).
She visited the homes of Faiza Saleem and Kalsoom Altaf martyred
in Chattra, Tehsil Abbaspur and reiterated the support of the Pakistani
government for the Kashmiri brethren.
She also visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp where she
interacted with people displaced due to Indian shelling, said a news release
issued here.
She inquired after Habiba Siddiq, Mahnoor Tariq, Faizan Hanif, Rizwan,
Abida Kausar, Sundas and Moulvi Abdur Razzaq who were injured. She appreciated their
courage and said that the government will provide every facility for their medical
treatment and rehabilitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Marvi said India should respect Line of
Control (LoC) and stop its violation. “It is a grave human rights violation as Indian firing
across LOC has resulted in death of innocent Kashmiris”, she remarked.
She appreciated the befitting response of Pakistan Army to Indian
violations of LOC and said our borders are secure and they enjoy a peaceful
sleep due to their sacrifices at borders.
She also criticized brutalities and atrocities of Indian armed forces
against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) who were demanding
their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations
resolutions.
The Chairperson BISP called upon the international community to
pressurize India to immediately put an end to atrocities against innocent
Kashmiris and resolve the long standing dispute in accordance with the UN
resolutions for durable peace in the region.
Marvi condoles with families of Shuhada at LOC
ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir