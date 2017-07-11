Marvi condoles with families of Shuhada at LOC

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir

Income Support Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon Tuesday, on the directions

of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited Poonch to condole with the

families of shuhada and inquired after the injured as a result of Indian

firing across Line of Control (LOC).

She visited the homes of Faiza Saleem and Kalsoom Altaf martyred

in Chattra, Tehsil Abbaspur and reiterated the support of the Pakistani

government for the Kashmiri brethren.

She also visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp where she

interacted with people displaced due to Indian shelling, said a news release

issued here.

She inquired after Habiba Siddiq, Mahnoor Tariq, Faizan Hanif, Rizwan,

Abida Kausar, Sundas and Moulvi Abdur Razzaq who were injured. She appreciated their

courage and said that the government will provide every facility for their medical

treatment and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Marvi said India should respect Line of

Control (LoC) and stop its violation. “It is a grave human rights violation as Indian firing

across LOC has resulted in death of innocent Kashmiris”, she remarked.

She appreciated the befitting response of Pakistan Army to Indian

violations of LOC and said our borders are secure and they enjoy a peaceful

sleep due to their sacrifices at borders.

She also criticized brutalities and atrocities of Indian armed forces

against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) who were demanding

their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations

resolutions.

The Chairperson BISP called upon the international community to

pressurize India to immediately put an end to atrocities against innocent

Kashmiris and resolve the long standing dispute in accordance with the UN

resolutions for durable peace in the region.