Marvi condoles with families of blast victims

HYDERABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The State Minister and the Chairperson

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon on Saturday

visited diferent villages of Shahdadpur and offered condolence

with the families of Sehwan blast vitims.

Marvi Memon met with the family members of the victims who lost their

lives in a suicide attack on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

at Sehwan on Feburary 16 and expressed her grief and sorrow over the

tragedy.

She also offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed for

the recovery of the injured persons.