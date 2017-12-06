Marvi asks development sector sector to utilize BISP data

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Ms Marvi Memon Wednesday directed the development sector to utilize BISP’s data for development, research and planning.

Addressing as Chief Guest in the session “Leave no one behind” of Sustainable Development Conference organized by SDPI here, she said BISP, being the premier social safety net programme of the country and the custodian of multidimensional precious data of 27 million households, BISP has the responsibility to guide other development organizations in utilizing this data for research, policy making and planning of development projects.

The Chairperson stated that since inception of BISP in 2008 and onwards under current government, the motto of this programme had been the same, not to leave anyone behind through scientific prioritizing especially women, children, elderly, disabled, widows, illiterate and malnourished both in the rural and urban settings across the country.

She said that on the basis of 2010-11 survey of BISP, a demographic directory containing district wise profiling of the population was developed in 2015. Currently BISP is conducting state of the art scientific resurvey to update the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) and in the pilot phase, data of 10 districts has been collected. She added that BISP was going to establish its Advisory Committee by inviting top notch researchers and data analysts of the country to compare the new and previous data and would determine the number of beneficiaries who had exited poverty in the last seven years as a result of BISP interventions.

Chairperson BISP also stated that by making CNIC a precondition for receiving BISP stipend, the programme had empowered women politically besides their financial and social uplift. She informed that in order to address social inequality, BISP has disbursed Rs. 539 billion in last ten years through cash transfers to its 5.4 million beneficiaries.

An amount of Rs 4.8 billion has been spent on the Waseela-e-Taleem initiative to educate the 1.7 million children of beneficiaries up to primary level. Chairperson BISP also said that according to Impact Evaluation Reports, BISP has brought poverty down by 10 percentage points and had improved the nutrition levels of beneficiary children particularly girls. She also informed audience about 60,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) comprising of 1.7 million beneficiaries, in which they are educated on various issues related to BISP, basic counting, nutrition, immunization, e-commerce and climate smart projects.

In the end, the Minister invited all the researchers and students all across the country to use BISP data for research purposes particularly to study impact of BISP stipend on beneficiaries by comparing their conditions with those who are not receiving the stipend.