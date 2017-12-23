Marvi announces expansion of Waseela-e-Taleem in Neelum, Haveli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon on Saturday announced the expansion of BISP Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) to two more districts of Neelum and Haveli in AJK.

Marvi Memon made this announcement during a visit of village Khundalshahi and BISP Tehsil office Aathmuqam in Neelum Valley AJK.

During her visit, she interacted with BISP officials, beneficiaries, local notables and PML-N

representatives.

While addressing a gathering of PML-N workers, notables and BISP beneficiaries at Tehsil Aathmuqam, Chairperson BISP said that the federal government of PML-N would ensure that no deserving woman at Line of Control in AJ&K remains deprived of financial assistance of BISP, said a press release.

She added that BISP is committed to provide dignity, empowerment and meaning to lives of its beneficiaries.

Chairperson BISP reiterated the support of federal government for the innocent Kashmiris against Indian atrocities and said that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and their right of self-determination.

She said that international peace agencies must take notice of these violations by Indian Army so that human lives could be safeguarded.

The Minister informed the audience that BISP would provide a real list of poor to the government for effective service delivery. National roll out of resurvey will be started in Feburary 2017 which would ensure 100% coverage of the population living near LoC.

As these people are terror struck and poverty indicators are high in this area, BISP would make extra efforts for their coverage and ensure that no deserving is left out.

She said that expansion process starting in March 2018 is expected to enroll 10,374 children in Neelum and 16,442 in Haveli. Currently 40,220 children are enrolled in AJK under WeT that includes 13,339 children in Bagh, 19,140 in Kotli and 7,741 children in Mirpur.

She also visited the house of Nargis Bibi and inquired her regarding the transparent delivery of money order by Pakistan Post. Nargis Bibi informed that she was receiving BISP stipent through Pakistan Post on regular basis.

Raja Yousaf Khan Divisional President PML-N, Irsal Khan Sadique President PML-N district Neelum and DC Neelum Raja Sahid were also present on the occasion.

Raja yousaf Khan appreciated the efforts of Chairperson BISP for ensuring provision of BISP assistance to beneficiaries living in difficult terrains of AJK. He thanked her for visiting AJK and acknowledged her concern for the plight of people living near LoC.