Martyres writing an incomparable history with their blood

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb while strongly condemning the attack on a vehicle of the armed forces in North Waziristan by the terrorists, resulting in the martyrdom of an officer and a soldier has said, “martyrs were writing an incomparable history of sacrifices with their blood and those great sacrifices would not go in vain”.

In a statement issued here today she said that the terrorists through their heinous acts could not shake the resolve of the nation to take the fight against terrorism to its logical end.

The minister said that every Pakistani stood by the armed forces as a soldier in the war against terrorism, determined to eliminate the scourge from the country. The MOS said that the whole nation saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their country. She also expressed heart-felt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.