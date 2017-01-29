Martial law like situation prevailing in IHK: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Chairman All Parties Hurriyet

Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Gilani has strongly denounced the

arrest spree unleashed by Indian police and paramilitary forces in

Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), said that a martial law-like situation

is prevailing in the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar, lashed

out at the authorities for subjecting resistance leaders and

activists to political vendetta on one pretext or another, KMS

reported.

He pointed out that all democratic ethics and norms were

being trampled by Indian forces in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani impressed upon international human rights

organizations to take cognizance of serious violations of basic

human rights in Kashmir.