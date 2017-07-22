Marriyum vehemently quashes speculation about alternate names for premiership

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has

vehemently quashed speculations that the PML(N) in its consultative

meeting considered some alternate names for premiership in case of

disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif saying that those

speculating in this regard and spreading rumours in the media will be proven wrong.

In a statement issued here Saturday, she categorically said

no alternate names were ever discussed because the party did not feel

the need for it.

The minister said there was neither any case against the

prime minister nor there was any incriminating evidence against him.

She said PML (N) and the people of Pakistan were

united in their support for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who, God

willing would continue to lead the nation.

The minister emphatically declared that under the dynamic and

courageous leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan would continue

taking strides towards prosperity and the achievement of the highest

objective of making Pakistan a developed nation.

Later, talking to a private news channel, the minister said, “The

whole nation has now known the real thief who in a bid to conceal

his own theft has been boisterous about thieving.”

She said Imran Khan had failed to provide his money trail

and confessed himself that he had no record or receipts of his salary

that he received from the county.

The minister said the prime minister by presenting himself

for accountability in spite of his constitutional immunity had written

a new history and now every person especially public office holders would

have to pass through the process of accountability.