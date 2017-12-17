Marriyum vehemently condemns terrorist attack on church in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while vehemently condemning the dastardly terrorist attack on a church in Quetta Sunday said terrorists were targeting Pakistanis indiscriminately without caring for colour, creed, sect, ethnicity, religion and age group of the people.

In a statement, she said terrorists, through their detestable acts wanted to halt the process of peace, progress and development in the country.

“The whole nation is arrayed against the scourge of terrorism and would thwart their reprehensible designs with unity,” the minister reiterated.

She said resilient Pakistani nation would not rest till the elimination of the last terrorist from the motherland.

She also extended her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.