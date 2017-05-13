Marriyum urges social media users to refrain from propaganda against constitutional institutions

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday urged

the social media users to refrain from negative propaganda against constitutional institutions of the state and warned them of severe

action under the Cyber Crimes Law.

The minister, in a statement here, said, “Those, who are using

social media for slanderous and negative propaganda against the constitutional state institutions, are warned to desist from this undesirable activity. All the suspicious accounts, which are being

used for propaganda against these entities, are under strict

surveillance and action will be taken against the users of these

accounts under the Cyber Crimes Law.”