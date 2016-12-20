Marriyum urges people share items relating to Quaid with Info Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Tuesday urged the people to share tangible and intangible belongings, rare pictures, audio recordings, film clips,items used or gifted by the Father of the Nation with the Information Ministry f memorabilia contest being held on December 23.

The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage has

recently given advertisements in connection with the Quaid’s week long

birth celebrations.

The minister, in a statement, said each and every aspect of the life of

great Quaid was of great value to the whole nation and expressed her confidence people holding such memorabilia would come forward and participate in the contes She said the baking contest regarding Quaid’s birthday cake designing was also open to all Pakistanis both at home and abroad.

The best in the competition would be duly rewarded, she added.