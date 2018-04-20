Marriyum tweets reaction on denial of exemption to Nawaz and Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marrutyn Aurabgzeb reacting to refusal of exemption to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz by the Ehtsab Court Friday tweeted that the exemptions were given to the darling, who attacked the parliament and the PTV and the person who threw the constitution in the waste paper basket, while it has been denied to the ones who have been appearing in the court every day and wanted to go to see their ailing wife and mother respectively.

She said that the record of yet another darling, who broke records of corruption, had gone missing from NAB. How strange.