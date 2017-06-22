Marriyum thanks media for becoming shield against PTI hooliganism

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum on Thursday thanked media persons for becoming a shield against hooliganism of PTI workers and said it was a commendable effort on their part.

The minister, in a statement here, said that the media had always

stood by the truth and democracy. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

had abandoned the culture of decency and it would not be wrong to say that with the advent of PTI on the political landscape of the country, morality had taken the back seat, she added.

The minister said that the journalists today witnessed the

hooliganism of PTI workers which deserved severe and unqualified condemnation.

She said that after maligning the institutions now the PTI

workers had started targeting individuals through their criminal acts.