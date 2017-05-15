Marriyum terms kinship of mother as embodiment of sacrifice, infinite love

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday

said the kinship of mother was an embodiment of sacrifice and

infinite love which was also a gateway to paradise.

In a message on the World Mother’s Day, she said, “Mother is such an entity that no amount of words are enough to describe her.

All the colours of the world mosaic embellish the relationship with

mother.”

She said, “Love with one’s mother is a means to gaining nearness to Allah Almighty and his Prophet (PBUH) in the world hereafter. The first and top most desire of every Muslim is to secure a place in the paradise which lies under the feet of the mother.

“The personality of mother is a means to salvation from adversity

and distress. Love the mother whether it is the one who gives birth to you or bestows upon you the right to live in a free environment,” she added.