Marriyum takes notice of fire eruption at PTV Peshawar Centre

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday took notice of fire eruption at Pakistan Television (PTV) Peshawar Centre.

In a statement issued here, she said that a committee had been constituted to thoroughly inquire and examine the cause of the incident and also fix responsibility.

She said that special teams had been dispatched from PTV headquarters to PTV Peshawar Centre to avoid any interruption in smooth functioning of its transmission. She thanked Almighty Allah that no loss of life had occurred.