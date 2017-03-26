Marriyum takes exeption to ramblings of Memon

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken
strong exception to the ramblings of Sharjeel Memon about Interior
Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.
In a statement, issued here Sunday addressing Sharjeel Memon
she said, “Chaudhry Nisar is actually engaged in raking the filth of
corruption that you indulged into during your previous stint as
minister.
No amount of crying and sabre-rattling can save you from the
process of accountability set rolling by the interior minister and
you will have to account for your corruption”.
Repudiating Memon’s tirade against the interior minister,
Marriyam said, “The nation has reposed its confidence in Chaudhry
Nisar by appointing him as the interior minister who is striving to
cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism in conformity with the
vision of the Prime Minister.
“Before pointing an accusing finger at him and casting
aspersions at his honesty, truthfulness and character you must look
within yourself”.
The minister said that those, who indulged in reckless
corruption, were now afraid of the interior minister.
Marriyum asked why was Sharjeel Memon crying hoarse to cover
up his corruption instead of answering the nation about the theft
and corruption done by him and returning the filched wealth.