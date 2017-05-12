Marriyum strongly condemns terrorist attack on Haideri’s caravan

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday
strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the caravan of Deputy
Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri at Mastung,
which reportedly claimed 25 innocent lives and caused injuries to
scores of people including the Maulana.
In a statement issued here, the minister said that she
was extremely saddened by the loss of innocent human lives
and injuries sustained by scores of people in an act of
ultimate bestiality by the heretics.
Marriyum said that such heinous enactments could not dent
the resolve and determination of the people of Pakistan who had
exhibited an exemplary spirit of sacrifice to eliminate the
scourge of terrorism.
The minister said that the valiant armed forces and the
law enforcing agencies of Pakistan would not relent until all
the terrorists were eliminated and the perpetrators of such cruel
acts were made to face their consequences.
She expressed her heart-felt condolences with the families of
the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah to give exalted places to
them in the paradise. Marriyum also expressed her sympathy with
the families of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.
