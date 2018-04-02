Marriyum strongly condemns Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and the atrocities committed against unarmed Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the occupation forces had been defeated by the determination of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir and India could not suppress their right of self-determination through merciless killings.

She remarked that the bloodshed of the people of Kashmir at the hands of savage

Indian armed forces was an affront to the conscience of the world.The hapless

Kashmiris were asking question why international community was silent

over Indian atrocities in Kashmir, the minister added.

She reiterated and assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan would

continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their right of self-determination.

Marriyum said that every Pakistani saluted the people of Kashmir for the spirit permeating their struggle and would stand by them like a rock for the realization of their right of self determination.

The minister said that the martyrs of Kashmir had written a new chapter in the freedom movement and the Kashmiri mothers, sisters, daughters and children had also set a new example of

sacrifices and steadfastness by offering unmatched sacrifices in the face of Indian barbarism.

She appealed to the United Nations to take practical steps for implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir as was promised by it.