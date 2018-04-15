National 
Marriyum strongly condemns incident of firing at residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday strongly condemned the incident of firing at the residence of Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan.
The minister, in a statement, said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had directed the authorities concerned, both at federal and provincial levels, to bring the culprits into clutches of law.
She said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the officials concerned of provincial department for immediate arrest of the culprits.
“Such miscreants should be exposed as early as possible,” the minister concluded.

