Marriyum stresses unity to make country ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday urged the people, particularly the young generation, to stand united to make the country ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’ and ‘Quaid’s identity’.

Addressing a colourful ceremony here to celebrate the 141st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister said the ceremony marked the culmination of week long celebratory activities arranged on the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif by the Ministry of Information and its allied departments to pay rich tribute to the great leader.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet members, parliamentarians, ambassadors from different countries, thousands of students from

educational institutes of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, besides a large

number of residents of the twin cities.

The event marked the performances of PNS Zafar Musical Band on national anthem, finalists and prize winners of tableau, national

songs and speech contests which drew loud applause from the audience.

She called for the promotion of and adherence to the Qauid’s thoughts and teachings in daily lives who always laid special emphasis on the education and termed it a requisite for progress and prosperity of any state.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Quaid e Azam always preached his guiding principles of ‘unity, faith and discipline’, which were an essential for national development.

She said as the Quaid’s birthday also coincided with the Christmas being celebrated by the Christians from across Pakistan and

the globe, whole of Pakistan shared their joys also.As asked by the minister, the audience joined her to wish Christian brethren ‘Merry Christmas’.

She said in his speeches, the Quaid e Azam frequently emphasized

on the role of youth for the development of a country and advised the people, including students, businessmen, parliamentarians and media persons, to inculcate discipline in their lives to achieve progress.

She said the birthday of Prime Minister nawaz Sharif also coincided with that of the Quaid e Azam and asked the audience to join her to extend birthday wishes to him.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said during his all three tenures, the Prime Minister always strived to make Pakistan a ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’ by developing it as a prosperous, developed, and peaceful country.

She thanked all the members of the diplomatic corp who overwhelmingly joined the week long birthday celebrations of the great Quaid, which started from December 19.

She also thanked the managements of all allied departments of the ministry which made allout efforts to accomplish the task.

Marriyum Aurangzeb told the audience that the entries for the competitions of the thematic cakes and Quaid’s memorabilia would be accepted till Sunday midnight through social media links of the Pakistan National Council of Arts and the winners would be awarded prizes.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, in his address, stressed the need for a review whether today’s Pakistan was alike to the one dreamt by the Quaid.

He highlighted the government’s efforts for bringing in economic prosperity, foreign investment and elimination of terrorism; however, he said a lot more was yet to be done to accomplish the mission.

He said the government had diagnosed the issues being faced by the country and was making all out efforts to steer it out of the crises.

Addressing the youth, the minister said the Pakistan had bestowed “us with numerous opportunities and we all have to pay the country back in the form of national service.”

He said concerted efforts were a must to address the challenges of terrorism, corruption and unemployment following the thoughts of great Quaid which were very relevant in today’s scenario.

PNCA Director General Jamal Shah said Pakistan was lucky that its 65 per cent population of the youth, who could better its fate by utilizing their potential.

He said the PNCA in coordination with the Infromation Ministry had designed various activities in connection with the Quaid’s birthday, including a quiz competition, cake designing, speech contest, mosaic of Quaid, national songs competition and tableaus.

Laiba Ashraf and Areeba Shabbir expressed their thoughts about the Quaid’s life and achievements through their prize winning speeches in Urdu and English respectively.

Clad in traditional colorful dresses, the students of Quality School Foundation presented a tableau which was shortlisted as the first among various contestants.

The students of Islamabad Model College for Girls I 9/1 also performed their national song in chorus while Aila Malik enthralled the audience through her solo national song ‘Watan ki mitti gawah rehna’.

One of the distinctive performances in the ceremony was given by the youngsters on a national song ‘Pakistan banana hay’ produced by the PNCA with Iftikhar Arif as its lyricist and Mehdi Raza as composer.

Later, the minister of state along with other dignitaries cut the specially designed birthday cake. She also distributed prizes among the winners of the said competitions.

The minister and other dignitaries also had a group photo with the contest winners and participants.