Marriyum sets the ball rolling to fulfill PM’S vision on film policy

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb

Thursday set the ball rolling in regards to formulation of the

first ever national policy on Films and Broadcast Production in line

with the vision of the Prime Minister, by initiating a consultative

process with the stakeholders concerned.

In this regard a two-day National Consultative Conference under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will begin on Wednesday May 5, in Karachi.

Marriyum Aurangzeb will address the inaugural session which will be followed by an open house discussion and interaction with the minister. An executive consultative session with the leading film artists will also take place in the evening, the same day.

On Saturday, May 6 there will be an interactive session with the local producers and broadcast houses followed by consultations with films exhibitors association.

The closing session of the consultative conference will be held in the evening, which will be graced by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair as chief guest.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage along with the representatives of PFEA, PFPA and the artists will hold a joint stakeout after the closing session of the conference.

Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterating her commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to promote art and culture in Pakistan said, “There is no denying the fact that movies not only wield tremendous influence on the society, but also contribute to reinforcing the cultural values besides educating the masses in regards to national issues and challenges.