Marriyum rubbishes Imran’s allegation

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb

here Wednesday rubbished the allegation by Imran Khan that he was

offered Rs 10 billion for keeping silent on the Panama issue.

“This allegation is the continuation of

his irresistible propensity to hurl unsubstantiated allegations

against his political opponents and state institutions which has

been the hallmark of his politics during the last four years. It is

nothing more than the convulsions of a lunatic suffering from the

syndrome of hallucination,” she said addressing a press conference.

She said that if Imran had even an iota of moral courage left

in him he should come forward with the details surrounding his

allegation like who, when and where made this offer to him.

The minister questioned as to why he did not make this revelation

when he was presenting the wrapping papers for pease-meal pastries

in the SC during the hearing of the case? Marriyum observed that the PML

(N) government did not need to keep him silent as he was himself

damaging his image through his loose-cannon like tongue-wagging.

The minister said that Imran had an unenviable record of

denigrating and pressurizing the state institutions to get the

verdicts in his favour and had invariably been hurling abuses at

those institutions when they did not deliver the verdict in his

favour. Similarly he has indulged in shameless character

assassination of his political opponents and whoever did not fall in

line with his world view of the prevailing situation, she added.

Marriyum said the victims of his virulent flak included former Chief

Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, Justice Wajihuddin and the

former Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G Ibrahim among

others.

She said that Imran was pursuing a well thought out

strategy to ridicule and malign the state institutions and to keep

them under pressure to achieve his political objectives but it was

regrettable that those institutions had never bothered to hold him

accountable for his culpable indiscretions.

Marriyum said that Imran had been very harsh on the ECP

accusing it of being in league with the government, challenging its

jurisdiction to ask him about the foreign funding and even

committing contempt by not responding to its repeated notices.

Similarly in the wake of the SC decision in the Panama case he is

openly defying the verdict by expressing doubts about the efficacy

of JIT and making hullaballoo about the dissenting notes, she

observed.

The minister said that even the CJ himself had to remind

him that dissenting notes were a normal phenomenon in the judicial

decision making and nowhere so much noise was raised as was being

done in Pakistan. She said that the ECP and SC must take notice of

Imran’s untrammeled tirade against the sanctimonious institutions of

the state and ask him to explain his conduct.

The minister answering a question said that the bench had

not granted the prayers of the petitioners seeking disqualification

of the Prime Minister because the petitioners including PTI had

failed to present any credible evidence in support of their prayers.

She said all the five judges who signed the verdict acknowledged the

fact that the Prime Minister could not be disqualified on the basis

of the available evidence. None of the questions that the JIT had

been assigned to probe pertained to the prayers of the petitioners

which established the fact that the evidence presented by them had

been rejected, she added.

The minister said that the Sharif family had answered

questions pertaining to three generations with available documentary

evidence and if there were any gaps in the relevant information,

every possible effort would be made to satisfy the JIT, though, she

observed, it was difficult to produce a complete record of the

business transactions that took place 40-50 years ago.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had

maintained a dignified silence against the provocative and filthy

politics of Imran Khan with a view to strengthen democracy and to

ensure stability and harmony in the country, while remaining focused

on tackling the inherited challenges like terrorism and revival of

the economy. He also directed the workers of the party not to fall

for the provocations. Marriyum referring to the allegations

frequently leveled by Imran said that he was carrying a bucket of

stinking mud which he was throwing around with relish.

She recalled that after the 2013 general election Imran

raised the bogey of systematic rigging and blamed almost all the

state institutions and PML (N) of having stolen the elections from

him and when the Judicial commission repudiated his claims he

despite his commitment to withdraw the rigging allegations, started

taking umbrage at the commission and during the sit-in kept waiting

for the umpire to raise his finger.

She said now he was acting in the same manner in regards to the verdict of SC in the Panama case.

The minister regretted the fact that the media never questioned him

about his indiscretions and rather has been giving undue coverage

and projection to him which encouraged him to resort to such

undesirable machinations.

The minister said that the media should ask Imran who offered

him the money, why he and his lawyers were not replying to the

notices of ECP in the foreign funding case besides raising the

question as to why the petition of Hanif Abbassi against Imran Khan

was not taken up by the SC?

Responding to a question regarding surrender of spokesman of

TTP Ehsan Ullah Ehsan and the revelations made by him, Marriyum

Aurangzeb said it testified to the success of the endeavours of the

government, security and law enforcing agencies that they had been

making to eliminate terrorism from the country and the operation

Radul Fasaad launched to achieve the objectives of NAP. The minister

said that the statement given by the TTP spokesman showed that

militants were trying to mislead the youth in the name of religion

and the nation should thank Almighty Allah that the writ of the

state had been established through the efforts and sacrifices of the

security agencies and the contribution made by constitutional

institutions of the country.

The minister emphatically said that according to different

surveys Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader and the PML (N) was

the most popular party in the country. She said Nawaz Sharif was a

three-times elected Prime Minister and people had expectation from

which he was trying to fulfill through the projects in the domain of

infrastructure, energy, transport and communication and by restoring

peace in the country. Marriyum pointed that during the last four

years no corruption scandal had been reported in the country and the

success stories of the PML (N) government had been duly acknowledge

the world over.

As against this, the PTI had a dismal track record in

KPK and the people of the province, particularly youth who believed

in the lies of Imran had now realized their folly as the party had

failed to deliver, she remarked. The minister said that Imran Khan

had been an avowed critic of motorways and metro bus projects but

now the KPK government was in the process of preparing feasibilities

of the same projects after four years. She said Imran had been

trying to mislead the people of KPK and he would reap the reward for

his lies during the past four years, in the coming elections.

Castigating Imran for hollow claims about accountability

she said, “Those who claimed to hold accountability in 90 days,

licked down the Accountability Bureau in the KPK when files of their

own ministers for involvement in corruption were opened” Marriyum

asked Imran to wait for the elections in 2018 and let the people

decide about his political future saying “People will only vote for

the party which delivers development projects and resolves their

problems”

The minister felt that Imran was afraid of the popularity of Marriyum Nawaz and that is why he had been trying to link her with one controversy or the other to tarnish her image. She also expressed disappointment on his assertion regarding two national anthems in the country.

Responding to a question about PPP she said that the

party had already gone into the election mode. The party she said

had failed to deliver in Sindh and it was the Prime Minister who was

filling the gap by announcing mega development projects in the

province like motorway and other infrastructure projects.

Regarding the contents of the Dawn leaks report she

advised media to refrain from speculating reporting. She said that

interior minister had submitted the report to the Prime Minister who

was looking into it and the media would be informed about the

findings and recommendations of the committee report sooner than

later. She assured the media that necessary action would be taken on

the recommendations of the committee.