Marriyum questions as why Jassim’s statement not recorded by JIT

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage has said that the JIT should have
first of all recorded the statement of Hamad Bin Jassim which was
very crucial in regards to Panama investigations. In a statement
issued here Friday she questioned as to why it was not done?
The minister observed that if the JIT really intended to
record his statement it could have done so by going anywhere in the
world but if there were any sinister motives behind it, they would
resort to intimidation and threats as well as make excuses but would
not go to Qatar, because after his statement the case against the
Sharif family would come to an end. That was why excuses were being
preferred, she added.
Marriyum said that if the statement of a national criminal
and violator of law and the constitution like Musharraf could be
recorded at his residence then why couldn’t the JIT do it in case of
Hamad Bin Jassim?
