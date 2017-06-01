Marriyum quashes the notion of silent war between judiciary and government

ISLAMABAD, June 1, (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday

strongly quashed the notion that the reaction of the government

on the remarks of the honourable judge of the Supreme Court indicated

any friction, or the commencement of a silent war between the two institutions.

Talking to a private news channel she said that the

government, however, felt concerned about the remarks because they had tarnished the national identity and prestige in the comity of

nations. She said that the remarks against an elected government and the constitutional office of the Prime Minister were very unfortunate.

The minister said that the Prime Minister never tolerated

a loose-cannon behavior by any member of the party as was manifest by his immediate punitive action against Nihal Hashmi,

before the issue came in the notice of the SC.

Responding to a question Marriyum said that it was unprecedented

in the history of any political party in Pakistan that in a single day, a member of parliament was served with a show cause notice,

his party membership and position was revoked and he was directed

to resign from his position as a senator. It was a major decision by the Prime Minister to take back three positions from Nehal Hashmi in

a single day.

She said despite reservations, Sharif family was assisting the apex court as well as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the issue of

Panama leaks.

When asked about a news report that claimed

Whatsapp communication between SC registrar and the Securities

and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regarding the nomination of an officer for JIT, she said, if there was any doubt about any member

of JIT, the Supreme Court should have taken notice of it to ensure transparency in the investigation.

In regards to a question about Jamaima’s statement in which

she claimed to have found 15 years old record of transactions

to corroborate and support Imran’s stance, the minister said,

she (Jamaima) had made been making conflicting statements in the

past.

She further said that there has always been a marked

contrast between the words and deed of Imran Khan. It has been his

forte to hurl unsubstantiated allegations against others and when

he himself is in the dock he starts denigrating the institutions and using abusive language against them.