Marriyum phones Iftikhar Qaisar, inquires after his health

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday

telephoned Iftikhar Qaisar, a renowned TV artist hailing from

Peshawar, and inquired after his health.

Talking to Iftikhar Qaisar who is seriously ill, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the versatile and gifted artists like him were an asset of the nation.

She assured that the federal government would extend all

possible assistance, including the best medical facilities and services for his treatment.

Praying for his full and speedy recovery, the minister reiterated the government’s resolve to continue supporting the promotion of art and culture in Pakistan and facilitate the artists community.

Iftikhar Qaisar thanked the minister for her concern and the government for reaching out to artists as part of its policy to work for their welfare.