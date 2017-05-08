Marriyum pays tribute to Pakistani origin French Chef brothers

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in an informal appreciation ceremony held here Monday in honour of two Pakistani origin French Chef brothers, welcomed them on their visit to their country of birth and paid tribute to them for carving a niche for themselves in the world of cuisine in France, adding prestige to the name of their country of origin.

She said many Pakistani expatriates had won laurels for the country and we were proud of their achievements.

The two brothers Sylvester Wahid and Jonathan Wahid were born in Kohat and were celebrities in the French Cuisine Industry. The minister attended the ceremony on special invitation and French Ambassador Martin Dorance was also present on the occasion.

The minister also congratulated the French Ambassador over the

successful completion of the electoral process in France and said the election of the youngest ever President Emanuel Macron reflected the confidence of the French people in him.

The guests were treated to delicious cuisine and they heartily

appreciated the expertise and talent of the Chef brothers.

Wahid brothers speaking on the occasion said that they loved Pakistan

and its people and were impressed by its progress. They said that the people of Pakistan loved delicious food and had the ability to appreciate good food and taste.

They expressed the view that good and delicious food made the moods

pleasant which was a source of great pleasure. They said that extending hospitality and serving others created and promoted positive sentiments.