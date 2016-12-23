Marriyum pays tribute to Noor Jehan on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that the nation was remembering late legendary singer Melody Queen Noor Jehan on the occasion of her 16th death anniversary.

The minister, in a statement, said Noor Jehan was a melodic sensation who inspired the nation to hope when required, and provided courage to fight where required and then the inspiration to dream.

The late singer would live in the hearts of her fans for times to come, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Noor Jehan emerged as a distinguished voice not only in Pakistan but in the entire Sub continent.

From Iqbal’s poetry, war anthems to national songs she left her mark in every genre of vocal art, she said adding that the vacuum created by her demise would never be filled.

Noor Jehan would live through her songs forever, she said.