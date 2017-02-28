ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday
paid tribute to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his birth anniversary.
In a statement, the minister said, “Today we celebrate,
posthumously, Edhi’s birthday. A modern day saint, Allah’s blessing
to the indigent and suffering and an example of true humanity to the
world. May he be blessed with the highest place in heaven.”
Marriyum pays tribute to Edhi on his birth anniversary
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information,