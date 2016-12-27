Marriyum pays tribute to BB for her struggle for democracy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid tribute to martyred chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Benazir Bhutto for laying down her life in a struggle for restoration of democracy.

Talking to various television channels, she said, “we are all proud of her (Benazir) for waging a fight for democracy.”

However, the minister said the kind of political activity that took place on her death anniversary was very inappropriate.

She said on the occasion of death anniversary, dancing and beating of drums by a crowd at the public meeting of PPP, was unbecoming.

The demand of Pakistan Peoples Party for arrest of killers of Benazir Bhutto was preposterous, she added.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were doing politics on Panama Papers, she remarked adding PPP gathered people on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, for its political aims.

To a question about investigation into the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, she said leaders of PPP talked about past, however they remained in the government for five years but did not hold investigations.

If PPP had formed commission in its tenure, at least it would have presented a report, she noted.

The minister said the question was why PPP and its leaders did not done this. They should have at least identified the killers, she remarked.

To a question about entry of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament, Marriyum said it was early to say whether Bilawal could emerge as a political leader.

She said the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament was a good sign but he would have a lot to learn from the political life of her mother, who was a visionary leader.

Bilawal would get better political training while in Parliament, she added.

Replying to a question about “political long march” of PPP, the minister said PPP had gone into an election mode with this announcement before time, as one and a half year remained in the elections.

She said people of Pakistan had rejected politics of sit ins and long march.

A political party got disappointed after indulging in politics of sit ins and march for three years, she added.

The minister said people would vote in the next elections on basis of performance.

PPP should keep its focus on Sindh so that it could highlight any of its achievements and take part in polls on basis of its performance, she added.

To a question, the minister said the government was feeling relieved because it had shown good performance.

Responding to question about remarks of Asif Ali Zardari that he handed over government to Nawaz Sharif, she said Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister for the third time by the grace of Allah and with support of people.

PM Nawaz Sharif was fulfilling his responsibilities as entrusted by people, she added.

Marriyum said one should compare the performance of Pakistan Muslim League(N) government during the last three and a half years with the governments of last 35 years.

It would become clear that PML(N) performed better and it was working day and night to serve the public, she added.