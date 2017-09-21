Marriyum pays glowing tributes to Madam Noor Jahan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has paid
glowing tributes to the melody Queen Madam Noor Jahan on her 91st
birth anniversary.
In a message issued here Thursday, she said Noor Jahan
was an icon of music world and it would be difficult to find an
exponent of art like her for centuries to come.
The minister said the songs, amatory poems, poetic verses of Iqbal
and Faiz and national songs sung by her had achieved immortality and still touched the
hearts of millions across the world and her status as undisputed Queen of the vocalists
remained unchallenged. She said the entire nation paid tributes to her for her unrivaled
services to the profession of singing.
