Marriyum pays glowing tributes to Madam Noor Jahan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has paid

glowing tributes to the melody Queen Madam Noor Jahan on her 91st

birth anniversary.

In a message issued here Thursday, she said Noor Jahan

was an icon of music world and it would be difficult to find an

exponent of art like her for centuries to come.

The minister said the songs, amatory poems, poetic verses of Iqbal

and Faiz and national songs sung by her had achieved immortality and still touched the

hearts of millions across the world and her status as undisputed Queen of the vocalists

remained unchallenged. She said the entire nation paid tributes to her for her unrivaled

services to the profession of singing.