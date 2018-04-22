Marriyum pays glowing tribute to legendary actor Moin Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday paid rich tributes to world acclaimed artist Moin Akhtar on the occasion of his death anniversary.

The minister, in a statement issued here, said that Moin Akhtar was a legendary actor, who won the hearts of millions of viewers in Pakistan and across the world by his sterling performances in both serious and comedy characters.

She said Moin was identity of Pakistan all over the world and vacuum created by his demise could not be filled.

The minister said that he was an institution for the new generation of artists, who should benefit from his great performances in the realm of film, TV and stage.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and added that the nation would always pray for his salvation in the world hereafter.