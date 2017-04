Marriyum hosts dinner in honour of Jiang Jianguo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): State Minister for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb here on

Thursday hosted dinner for Jiang Jianguo, Director, Information

Office of the State Council (Minister) of People’s Republic of China

and his delegation.

Prominent guests included Deputy Speaker National Assembly

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Rubina Khalid,

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA Seema Jilani, Chinese ambassador to

Pakistan Sun Weidong, Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera,

senior officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and some

senior journalists.