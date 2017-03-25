Marriyum grieved over demise of journalist’s brother

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of brother of Bashir Chaudhry, a senior reporter of Channel 24.

The minister, in a statement here, prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.