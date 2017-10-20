Marriyum for exchange of fils and broadcasts with Romania

Islamabad, October 20, (APP):Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage in a meeting with Nicolae GOIA, Ambassador of Romania here, Friday said that exchange in the field of films and broadcast could play a vital role in enhancing people to people contacts and understanding each other’s culture, heritage and values. She said that film was not only a powerful medium with global outreach to showcase one’s culture but it also reinforced its indigenous ethos and national heritage. She said that screening of Pakistani films in Romania would help us in promoting and refurbishing the image of Pakistan at the international level.

Marriyum Aurangzeb recalled that during 60s and 70s Pakistan was one of the largest film producers in the world which had a profound impact on national harmony and image of the country. She said that present democratic Government was determined and was working vigorously on its original narrative of peace and co-existence which would go a long way in changing perceptions and building image of the country. She said that Pakistan had made remarkable progress in the field of economy and improved law and order scenario of the country.

Nicolae GOIA said that Pakistan was an important country in the region where democracy was functional and media enjoyed unprecedented freedom. The ambassador proposed the idea of exchange of visits of delegation of journalists and conducting of various training courses with the view to learn from each other’s experiences and best practices. Minister welcomed the proposal and emphasized the need to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding in this connection as well as enhancing the scope of MOU to the areas of information, broadcast, culture and heritage. She said that Pakistan considered Romania as an important partner bilaterally as well as in the context of European Union. We wish to build a broad-based, substantive and long term relationship with Romania, the minister concluded.