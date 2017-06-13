Marriyum for enhanced coordination between PEMRA and PBA

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while

chairing a high level meeting here Tuesday stressed the need

for effective and enhanced coordination and consultation between

PEMRA and PBA to settle professional and legal issues.

Expressing her deep concern over extended litigation between

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) members and Pakistan

Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), she urged both

the organizations to take maximum benefit of the opportunity of

consultation provided in the PEMRA laws to reach an amicable solution of disputes.

The minister of state said that Government believes in freedom of expression and would continue to facilitate the growth of independent

and responsible media in the country.

She said that ministry of IB&NH would play its role in

facilitating the dialogue between the stakeholders of electronic

media.

She appreciated the role of PEMRA in effectively implementing

the PEMRA code of conduct 2015, but reiterated

for more coordination and consultation between PEMRA and PBA.

The minister also noted that electronic media code of

conduct-2015 was formulated after unprecedented

consultations and deliberations by involving and taking all

the stakeholders on board.

She therefore asked both the parties to

display the same enthusiasm to address each other’s concern

within the ambit of law and code of conduct.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary

I&B, Nasir Jamal, Director General, Internal Publicity Wing,

MOIB, Absar Alam, Chairman PEMRA, Muhammad Saleem,

Principal Information Officer, PID and Mian Amir Mehmood,

Chairman PBA, Shakil Masood, General Secretary PBA, Mir Ibrahim,

member PBA, Duraid Qureshi, member PBA and Shahab Zubari, member

PBA and other senior officials of Ministry of I&B.