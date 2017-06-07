Marriyum for effective use of digital media to promote Pakistan’s positive image across the globe

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of

State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while

chairing a high level meeting here Wednesday stressed the need

for an effective use of digital media to promote and

project Pakistan’s narrative and image as soft, moderate

and democratic country at the global level.

In this regard she directed all the attached departments of

Ministry of IB&NH to work in a more integrated and cohesive manner

to make the best use of social media, which is one of

the greatest technological advancement of the recent age.

Minister of State said that restructuring and overhauling

of social media wings of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage was imperative to align them with pace,

precision and trends of modern day digital media.

She asked the concerned officials to chalk out a detailed plan and a

robust strategy for training of officials of the ministry and

their exposure to new social media trends as they had

successfully replaced the old paradigm of communication.

She said that social media from blogging to tweeting and

posting of videos on Facebook and other mediums has indeed

opened new, faster and cheaper avenues of communication to

promote a particular thought, or a narrative by engaging greater

number of people with more time at your disposal and costing

less money.

The minister said that it was also an easier task to

locate the targeted audience through social media tools

like various interest focused face book groups and twitter

searches etc.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed all the relevant

departments to establish an effective liaison and close

coordination to streamline and centralize the process of

content generation to highlight the steps taken by the

present democratic government for the welfare of the people

and spotlighting softer image of the country.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IB&NH,Director

General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Director

General, External Publicity Wing, Director General,

Internal Publicity Wing, Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department, Managing Director, APP,

Director General, Pakistan National Council of Arts, Director

General, Cyber Wing and other senior officials of Ministry of IB&NH.