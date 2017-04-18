Marriyum for avoiding speculation on Panama Papers verdict

ISLAMABAD April 18 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to a private TV channel here Tuesday evening said that the verdict in the Panama case would be according to the law and constitution.

She said the accusers who based the Panama case on falsehood failed to present any solid proof to support their contentions except for submitting waste papers in the court, which are normally used for wrapping peasemeal pastries.

Marriyum said speculation on Panama Papers verdict should be avoided.

She said that the PML (N) government believed in the rule of law and respect for the constitutional state institutions.

Marriyum said notwithstanding the fact that the name of the Prime Minister was not mentioned anywhere in the Panama papers, he himself wrote a letter to the Supreme Court for a probe in the matter and then presented the accounts of his three generations and his deceased father supported by relevant documents with a view to clear the haze.

She said that those who hurled allegations had no proof and Imran Khan himself was on record to have told the court that his job was to level accusations and not to provide evidence.

She said in view these facts she was confident that the Supreme Court would deliver its verdict according to the law keeping in view the relevant evidence.

Replying a question she said if anybody had any objection, or counter evidence on the Qatari letter to prove that it was a fake document then he should have proved it and now the time had passed.

She said nobody provided counter evidence regarding the Qatari letter which proves its authenticity.

Replying another question she said that all the questions raised by the Supreme Court were duly answered with supporting documentary evidence.