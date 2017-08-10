Marriyum felicitates Pakistani film director for winning top award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP) Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday

felicitated Pakistani film direcror Jamshed Mehmood Raza, popularly

known as Jami, for winning a top award at the Locarno film festival.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that the award was

a befitting recognition of his talent as a film-maker at the

international level.

She said that the selection of Mehnaz Alvi along with Jami was

a great honour for Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan had a tremendous talent in all

spheres of life including film making, waiting for the opportunities

to express themselves.

She said the democratic government was pursuing a policy

for revival and promotion of the film industry in the country and

under the framework of Films, Production and Broadcasting policy, which

was in the offing, talented youth and individuals would be provided professional training besides encouraging them to produce quality

films.

She said films were a very powerful medium for promoting positive

thinking and healthy trends in the society.