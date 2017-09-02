Marriyum felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah and Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has felicitated the nation, Muslim Ummah and

particularly the people of Kashmir on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

In a message to them issued here Saturday she said that this blessed and

auspicious day taught us sacrifice, selflessness, affection and reconciliation.

The Minister observed “the spirit of sacrifice is the most effective

catalyst of betterment’ progress and prosperity in a society and on this auspicious day we

shall have to adopt service to others and mutual respect as a motto by abandoning the

avenues of hatred.While celebrating

Eid-ul-Azha we must also remember the poor indigent, deprived and those deserving our

help”.