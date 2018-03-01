National 
Marriyum felicitates Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holy

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitating the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holy said that entire Pakistan joined them in rejoicing the advent of the festival of lights, colours and spring.
In a message issued here Thursday she said that Islam enjoined its followers to respect the minorities
and they also had been guaranteed equal rights by the constitution.
The minister said that mutual tolerance, cultural diversity and national unity were the beautiful
colours of the mosaic of Pakistan. She said that all the minorities, including Hindus, were rendering invaluable
services for progress, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

