Marriyum expresses sorrow over demise of Usmani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and City Editor, The News, Saleem Akbar Usmani.

In a statement, the Minister of State prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.