Marriyum expresses deep sense of grief over death of TV artist Madeeha Gohar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literaray Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep sense of grief over the death of renowned TV artist Madeeha Gohar and paid glowing tribute to her for her artistic ingenuity, creativity and services to the society.

The minister, in a statement here Wednesday, said that Madeeha had carved a distinguished niche for her in the domain of acting and as a playwright. She said that Madeeha had transformed her art into a social movement for the betterment of the society and remained steadfast on that mission till her last breath.

She said, “Madeeha used the medium of theatre to highlight the social issues and her services for the development of theatre will always be remembered. She was a highly educated lady who rendered invaluable services for promoting positive thinking in the society and she will always live through her services to the society.”

Marriyum conveying her heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family prayed to the Almighty to grant them the fortitude to live without her and also assign an exalted place to the deceased in the heavens.