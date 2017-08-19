Marriyum expresses concern over spread of Dengue virus in KPK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday expressed concern over the regrettable spread of Dengue Virus in KPK which has affected a number of people, declaring that in this time of adversity the federal government stood with the people of the province.

The minister said that the expertise and experience displayed by the

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and his team in tackling the Dengue virus has been appreciated the world over and was worth emulating.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan who was an absconder from the courts

should come down from the mountains to see the condition of the people of KPK.

She said that change did not occur with mere slogans but through hard

work and service to the people. The minister said that Imran could run away from the courts but he would not be able to escape from the court of the people in 2018 who would punish him for his misdeeds.