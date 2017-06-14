Marriyum directs augmentation of children content in PTV programmes

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday
directed the authorities concerned to augment children content in
the programmes of all PTV channels.
Chairing a consultative meeting on the launch of Children
Entertainment Channel here, she asked PTV to submit a
detailed and comprehensive time-wise plan for the embedment of
children content in the running PTV channels.
The minister said that separate children entertainment channel
was the need of the hour as no work had been done so far for children
entertainment and boosting the broadcasting industry, said a press
release.
She said that indigenous content was quite imperative to
connect future generations with our culture and heritage.
Our children need a kind of content that could educate them
and build their character by generating feelings, of goodness,
modesty and inquisitiveness about the world around them, she added.
Marriyum Aurangzeb directed PTV management to utilize all
possible resources to produce quality content for kids, which can
help to inculcate in them the cultural and religious values as well
as make them aware of the traditions of our society.
The meeting also deliberated upon various fast-track options
with least cost for the launch of a dedicated children entertainment
channel.
The meeting was attended by Secretary IB&NH and senior
officials from the ministry and PTV.
