Marriyum directs augmentation of children content in PTV programmes

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday

directed the authorities concerned to augment children content in

the programmes of all PTV channels.

Chairing a consultative meeting on the launch of Children

Entertainment Channel here, she asked PTV to submit a

detailed and comprehensive time-wise plan for the embedment of

children content in the running PTV channels.

The minister said that separate children entertainment channel

was the need of the hour as no work had been done so far for children

entertainment and boosting the broadcasting industry, said a press

release.

She said that indigenous content was quite imperative to

connect future generations with our culture and heritage.

Our children need a kind of content that could educate them

and build their character by generating feelings, of goodness,

modesty and inquisitiveness about the world around them, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed PTV management to utilize all

possible resources to produce quality content for kids, which can

help to inculcate in them the cultural and religious values as well

as make them aware of the traditions of our society.

The meeting also deliberated upon various fast-track options

with least cost for the launch of a dedicated children entertainment

channel.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IB&NH and senior

officials from the ministry and PTV.