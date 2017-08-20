Marriyum deplores KPK government’s attitude

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Minister of state for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms.Marriyum Aurangzeb has deplored the attitude of the KPK government in declining the offer of the Punjab government to extend help for coping with Dengue Virus.

According to a statement issued here Saturday, she said during the

calamities and spread of epidemics even the help offered by the enemies was welcomed.

Marriyum said the Punjab government had made the offer purely on

humanitarian grounds without any political considerations.

She said the lives of people whether belonging to Lahore or

Peshawar were equally precious and it was regrettable to note that the hatred inculcated by Imran Khan had separated the people to the extent that instead of saving lives they were trying to safeguard their false egos and politics.