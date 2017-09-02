Marriyum deplores attack on MQM leader

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Minister of state for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has deplored the attack on MQM leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan in Karachi Saturday in which a policeman and a young citizen were killed.

In a statement issued here today she expressed her heart-felt

condolences and sympathies with the families of the deceased.

The minister said that the terrorists would not be successful in their

nefarious designs to obstruct peace and prosperity in the country as the whole nation was united in taking the fight against terrorism to its logical end.